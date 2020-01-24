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Life with Type 1 Diabetes: Fatima Gloria Shahzad on Blood Sugar, Needles & A Positive Attitude
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6 views • January 24, 2020
Fatima is a petite, radiant and beautiful 32-year-old with loving parents and a loving husband plus a great job. But there is more to the story that is hidden just beneath the surface.
If you look at Fatima you would be very surprised to hear that she has an illness so serious she could die anytime if she makes a mistake or loses access to her medicine, insulin. She needs to wake up every single night to check her blood sugar and eat something to regulate it.
Fatima is now 32 and has had diabetes since she was a teenager. Together with host Caitlin Arnould she discusses the following topics. How does a healthy teen, neither of whose parents have diabetes, develop diabetes and go on to life a healthy and happy life? How will the affect getting pregnant and having children for her? How does she stay positive despite near-death experiences and the need to be constantly vigilant?
Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5C1J...
Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/de/podcast...
Contact Fatima on her Twitter here: https://twitter.com/shahzadii
View episode on Beauty Is Eternal website: https://beautyiseternal.com/podcast-episode-18/
If you look at Fatima you would be very surprised to hear that she has an illness so serious she could die anytime if she makes a mistake or loses access to her medicine, insulin. She needs to wake up every single night to check her blood sugar and eat something to regulate it.
Fatima is now 32 and has had diabetes since she was a teenager. Together with host Caitlin Arnould she discusses the following topics. How does a healthy teen, neither of whose parents have diabetes, develop diabetes and go on to life a healthy and happy life? How will the affect getting pregnant and having children for her? How does she stay positive despite near-death experiences and the need to be constantly vigilant?
Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5C1J...
Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/de/podcast...
Contact Fatima on her Twitter here: https://twitter.com/shahzadii
View episode on Beauty Is Eternal website: https://beautyiseternal.com/podcast-episode-18/
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