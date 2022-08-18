Needle-less Jabs Incoming, Moderna Set Up mRNA Facility, Vaxxas Develops Secret Jabs - MARIA ZEEE With STEW PETERS

Australia progresses into madness as local Moderna facilities produce needleless mRNA shots that track people's digital IDs.





Maria Zeee joins to expose Vaxxas' needleless nightmares, financial tracking via Federal Digital Currency, and the Climate Chang Bill, all of which are dangerous schemes bound to contaminate the States.





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