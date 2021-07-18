Germany: Devastating Floods; S. Africa Unrest & France: Nationwide Liberty Protest 7/18/21

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Nationwide protests in France erupt after Emanuel Macron's Draconian New orders that creates 2 classes of people.
Updates out of South Africa after chaos, violence and looting erupted this past week. What is the real reason behind the unrest in South Africa? We take you around the world to see the latest developments. Join us!