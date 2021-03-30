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DESANTIS SLAMS VACCINE PASSPORTS
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321 views • March 30, 2021
DESANTIS SLAMS VACCINE PASSPORTS
From mask mandates, to travel restrictions, to keeping schools open, Florida Governor (R) Ron DeSantis has been one of the most outspoken politicians when it comes to #Covid19 restrictions, and once again, he’s leading the pack on his vehement opposition to future vaccine passports.
#GovRonDeSantis #MaskMandates #TravelRestrictions #OpenSchools #Florida #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: March 30, 2021
From mask mandates, to travel restrictions, to keeping schools open, Florida Governor (R) Ron DeSantis has been one of the most outspoken politicians when it comes to #Covid19 restrictions, and once again, he’s leading the pack on his vehement opposition to future vaccine passports.
#GovRonDeSantis #MaskMandates #TravelRestrictions #OpenSchools #Florida #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: March 30, 2021
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