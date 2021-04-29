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RACE TO DAVOS: TEAM BIDEN LAUNCHES GREAT RESET | REMNANT TV
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180 views • April 29, 2021
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Hungarian Newspaper on Davos: https://visegradpost.com/en/2021/03/01/davos-era-neocommunism/
In this episode of The Editor’s Desk, Michael J. Matt addresses the following:
- Greta Thunberg admits that while inciting climate panic at Davos, she was being metaphorical…not scientific.
- Michael’s been talking about it for over a year, and this week Team Biden launched The Great Reset with a little help from Pope Francis, Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg.
- How are unelected officials such as John Kerry and Tony Fauci helping Biden hand the US over to champagne-guzzling billionaires at Davos?
- Racism in the America: A national crisis, or a national PSY-OP?
- Racist Pro Sports: Brett Favre says it wasn’t racist when he played football. So, what happened?
- CNN’s Public Enemy Number One: The Black American conservative.
- A massive sign of hope: Restored to all her traditional glory, Notre Dame de Paris will reopen in 2024. Michael says: “I told you God wins in the end!”
Subscribe to The Remnant Newspaper: https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today
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Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Michael_J_Matt
Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/michael.matt.733
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Follow Michael Matt on MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/michaelmatt3
Hungarian Newspaper on Davos: https://visegradpost.com/en/2021/03/01/davos-era-neocommunism/
In this episode of The Editor’s Desk, Michael J. Matt addresses the following:
- Greta Thunberg admits that while inciting climate panic at Davos, she was being metaphorical…not scientific.
- Michael’s been talking about it for over a year, and this week Team Biden launched The Great Reset with a little help from Pope Francis, Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg.
- How are unelected officials such as John Kerry and Tony Fauci helping Biden hand the US over to champagne-guzzling billionaires at Davos?
- Racism in the America: A national crisis, or a national PSY-OP?
- Racist Pro Sports: Brett Favre says it wasn’t racist when he played football. So, what happened?
- CNN’s Public Enemy Number One: The Black American conservative.
- A massive sign of hope: Restored to all her traditional glory, Notre Dame de Paris will reopen in 2024. Michael says: “I told you God wins in the end!”
Subscribe to The Remnant Newspaper: https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today
Subscribe to Remnant TV's independent platform: https://remnant-tv.com/user
Like, Comment, and Subscribe to our YouTube channel!
Shop REMNANT MERCH: https://shop.remnantnewspaper.com/
Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Michael_J_Matt
Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/michael.matt.733
Follow Michael Matt on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/MichaelMatt/posts
Follow Michael Matt on MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/michaelmatt3
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