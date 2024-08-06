Covid Vaccine Inventor Blows Whistle: mRNA Was Designed To Depopulate the World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Covid vaccine was designed to sterilize the masses and depopulate the world, according to the inventor of the ill-fated Oxford Covid vaccine who has blown the whistle on the elite’s real agenda behind the shots.
While the mainstream media continue to serve their masters and suppress the truth, highly placed whistleblowers are coming forward to reveal what they know about what was really happening behind-the-scenes during the plandemic.