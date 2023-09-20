Culture War | Mom of 10 Children | Guest: Teena Horlacher | Super Woman | Homeschool Single Mom | Election Integrity | Holds an Elected Office

Today, we welcome mom of 10 children, Teena Horlacher, who shares how God ordained for her to have 10 kids AND homeschool them, now, as a single mom. With a bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science and a master’s degree in political economy, Teena shares how God infused in her heart an interest in government and how her father instilled a love of freedom. She told God she didn’t want to just sit and complain about our government but wanted to do something about it. She explains that she started as a delegate, then party chair and desires to inform people. She founded a group called, “Davis County Conservatives” in which she educates people as to what they can do to become mobilized and fight election fraud. Teena educates people and helps them think about the effect that their elected officials’ votes are having on their lives. She concludes with the many opportunities that homeschooling has provided and what a blessing it has been in her life and the lives of her 10 children.





Links:

Teena Horlacher -801-498-0964

www.momsonamission.net



