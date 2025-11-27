On November 10, a major corruption scandal erupted in Ukraine. NABU and SAPO launched Operation Midas and carried out mass searches across the country. Their targets were influential businessmen and politicians. However, several key suspects managed to escape. They had been warned in advance.

The central figure in the case is Timur Mindich, co-owner of Kvartal 95 and a longtime associate of President Volodymyr Zelensky. His financial aide, Alexander Zuckerman, also fled Ukraine. Mindich is accused of forming a criminal organization, influencing top ministers, laundering money, and controlling illegal financial flows in several state sectors.

By early 2025, Mindich had taken advantage of wartime conditions. He used his close relationship with Zelensky and access to senior officials to enrich himself. His schemes operated in both the energy and defense sectors. Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov were allegedly under his influence.

When Operation Midas began, Galushchenko and Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk suddenly disappeared from public view. They were dismissed only on November 19. Umerov, who was likely warned, left on a long “working trip” to Europe. He returned only after the situation calmed down.

The Ukrainian media reported on November 26 that NABU is preparing new revelations involving Zelensky’s inner circle. Andriy Yermak may become the next suspect. In the case materials, he allegedly appears under the pseudonym “Ali Baba.”

The President’s Office is now in open conflict with NABU and SAPO. Zelensky reportedly tried to negotiate with their leaders and stop the scandal. However, NABU’s continued activity suggests that these talks failed.

During searches, investigators found documents from Mindich’s “back office.” They contained information on MPs, ministers, journalists, SBU staff, and 15 NABU detectives. These detectives might be the team working on the Shlagbaum scheme.

The European Union unexpectedly sided with Zelensky. Ukrainian media claim that EU Ambassador Katarina Maternova blocked further publication of case materials, arguing that the investigation could destabilize the country.

The scandal may have been initiated by Donald Trump to weaken Zelensky and increase U.S. leverage. Washington will likely decide whether more materials are released. If Zelensky agrees to the American peace plan, the case may be closed. If not, Yermak, Umerov, and possibly Zelensky himself could face prosecution.

Meanwhile, Europe is pressuring NABU and supporting Zelensky. This may indicate that EU leaders prefer to prolong the war. Tensions increased further after Bloomberg published a transcript suggesting that Trump’s peace plan was shaped through discussions in Moscow. Opponents will likely use this to obstruct negotiations.

Mirrored - South Front

