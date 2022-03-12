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Does Bible Prophecy Talk About the Russia-Ukraine War?
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11 views • March 12, 2022
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Is the Russian invasion of Ukraine predicted in Bible prophecy? According to Jesus, such wars and rumours of wars are not as significant as you may think, in terms of how they relate to the end of the world and the return of Jesus. However, what we are seeing now may be a crucial turning point in global politics, and this shift may be at least a partial fulfillment of a prophecy about the antichrist. There is a lot that needs to happen before the end of the world, and it's important to get everything into perspective before we start making predictions. This video and other prophecy videos on this channel (see link below) will help you to do that.
The Last Seven Years: https://youtu.be/cuIlL7VjM3w
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
US Covid-19 death toll tops 9000,000 / WNT by ABC news FAIR USE
CNN Breaking News: Japan's Earthquake and Tsunami FAIR USE
Climate Change triggering extreme weather events across the world | Global Warming | English News by WION FAIR USE
Ukraine declares state of emergency as U.S. warns Russia is prepared for invasion by PBS NewsHour FAIR USE
Ukraine under attack by Russia / The latest by 11Alive FAIR USE
Gorbachev resignation 30 years ago marked USSR's end by Associated Press FAIR USE
The Coup That Killed The USSR by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty FAIR USE
SOVIET ANTHEM - Gorbachev resignation and the last day of the USSR 1991 (ABC's Nightline) by Paolo Cabling FAIR USE
Inaguration Remaster Trilogy - Boris Yeltsin 10 July 1991 Russian Anthem - 1990-2020 30 Years! by RSFSR FAIR USE
Tsar Bomba Explosion by Jacular
The Soviet Union by World Atlas (Found at: https://www.worldatlas.com/geography/...) FAIR USE
Leave a comment with your thoughts about the video!
Is the Russian invasion of Ukraine predicted in Bible prophecy? According to Jesus, such wars and rumours of wars are not as significant as you may think, in terms of how they relate to the end of the world and the return of Jesus. However, what we are seeing now may be a crucial turning point in global politics, and this shift may be at least a partial fulfillment of a prophecy about the antichrist. There is a lot that needs to happen before the end of the world, and it's important to get everything into perspective before we start making predictions. This video and other prophecy videos on this channel (see link below) will help you to do that.
The Last Seven Years: https://youtu.be/cuIlL7VjM3w
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
US Covid-19 death toll tops 9000,000 / WNT by ABC news FAIR USE
CNN Breaking News: Japan's Earthquake and Tsunami FAIR USE
Climate Change triggering extreme weather events across the world | Global Warming | English News by WION FAIR USE
Ukraine declares state of emergency as U.S. warns Russia is prepared for invasion by PBS NewsHour FAIR USE
Ukraine under attack by Russia / The latest by 11Alive FAIR USE
Gorbachev resignation 30 years ago marked USSR's end by Associated Press FAIR USE
The Coup That Killed The USSR by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty FAIR USE
SOVIET ANTHEM - Gorbachev resignation and the last day of the USSR 1991 (ABC's Nightline) by Paolo Cabling FAIR USE
Inaguration Remaster Trilogy - Boris Yeltsin 10 July 1991 Russian Anthem - 1990-2020 30 Years! by RSFSR FAIR USE
Tsar Bomba Explosion by Jacular
The Soviet Union by World Atlas (Found at: https://www.worldatlas.com/geography/...) FAIR USE
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