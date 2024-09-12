With Respect Of Persons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Colm Fagan from Oxford Baptist Chapel returns to Chartridge Mission Church with a blisteringly energetic sermon on loving our neighbour and treating each other equally. Colm uses the parable of The Good Samaritan and Scriptures from Leviticus, Deuteronomy, Proverbs, Acts, Romans and James to demonstrate God's Holy Law regarding having respect of persons.