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What does repentance look like_ _ Part II _ Our Greatest Need
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20 views • May 09, 2022
What does it mean to repent? What does true repentance look like.
This study is part 2 of a 2 part presentation of what true repentance is. What does repentance look like?
We will see that there is true repentance and false repentance. This study will focus on what true repentance is illustrated in the story of David.
Previous Video:
https://youtu.be/lbwXpF94SWU
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Revive-10822...
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/sam_branster/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/REVIVEMinistri2.
This study is part 2 of a 2 part presentation of what true repentance is. What does repentance look like?
We will see that there is true repentance and false repentance. This study will focus on what true repentance is illustrated in the story of David.
Previous Video:
https://youtu.be/lbwXpF94SWU
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Revive-10822...
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/sam_branster/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/REVIVEMinistri2.
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