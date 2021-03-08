© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Virus Hoax, Germ theory VS Terrain theory,
Follow
1
Share
Report
154 views • March 08, 2021
The Virus Hoax, Germ theory VS Terrain theory, Detoxification & Knowing Your Rights | Tom Barnett
Tom Barnett has become quite the media sensation as of late. I first became familiar with Tom, as did a lot of people, after watching one of his videos from a few months ago that was titled “you cant catch a virus.”
What he was essentially explaining was the difference between germ theory and terrain theory, and why you cant catch a virus, which we’ll get into in this conversation.
Tom spent over a decade with chronic fatigue, and it was through his learning and understanding which he developed through six years of study of science which included medicine, six years of natural health and medicine, and three years solely looking into the nature of viruses, bacteria, protozoans and parasites, that he cultivated the knowledge to reclaim his health and now teaches others how to do the same.
---
* Subscribe to Tom’s channel on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyru...
* Connect with Tom on facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...
* Sign up to Tom’s mailing list:
https://tombarnett.tv/
* Full Resources & Links for this episode:
https://www.medicinepath.net/birdsong
---
* Connect with Caiyu on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/caiyu.kiora
* Connect with Caiyu on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/caiyu.kiora
* Support Birdsong on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/ckmedicinepath
* Please leave a review on iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast...
---
TIMESTAMPS:
[3:26] Tom’s progress on his second book about detox and knowing our rights
[4:40] The overarching feeling of being completely engulfed by and cared for by a higher power
[7:45] The western system cuts people away from the sacred
[9:30] Holistic health is balance on the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual
[13:00] The density of the physical body
[14:40] Looking to the wisdom of nature to understand viruses
[15:20] The transmissability and contagiousness of pathogens
[16:11] Why the hell are so many people sick today?
[18:00] The truth about viruses and the role of microbiology in detoxification
[21:20] What does it mean when we say a virus is not alive?
[24:10] All life has its own innate intelligence, including viruses
[26:50] Pasteur’s Germ Theory vs Bechamp’s Terrain theory
[29:59] The reason why so many people are getting sick at the same time and the reason why it’s not linked to a contagious virus
[32:00] What we’re seeing is a selective process and the collective outcome from toxic pollutants and radiation
[34:00] What’s the difference between man-made viruses vs viruses that are created from our own internal cellular processes?
[37:18] Our protective bodily mechanisms and the only way to get a virus into the body
[39:00] The virus is a smokescreen to cover up for all environmental toxins that actually make people sick to push the injection agenda
[40:42] What are we seeing the same set of symptoms throughout the collective?
[42:44] Hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc?
[44:46] Stephen Harrod Buhner and the nature of anti-viral herbs
[49:10] The caution of herbs and heavy metals
[50:50] The body is an electric system and is susceptible to metallic minerals
[53:08] Fat is what protects us from all forms of toxicity
[54:18] Fasting doesn’t get rid of deep-seeded environmental toxins
[55:05] Detoxification through oral chelation vs wholesome diets
[57:15] Tom’s thoughts on using supplements
[1:00:40] We need more calories to functional optimally in today’s world
[1:02:15] The natural state of our body wants raw foods
[1:03:00] Healing with urine therapy
[1:06:30] Tom’s “wee-monade”
[1:09:15] When detoxifying it’s important to include high levels of saturated fat in the diet
[1:10:27] Is Victoria Australia the testing ground for a police state and new type of governance?
[1:11:55] Learning our rights can be like learning a new language (a very important language!)
[1:13:00] Every law comes from the bible: the hierarchy of laws
[1:16:05] Tom’s journey of learning about the law
[1:17:15] The world of commerce: creditors, debtors and asking questions
[1:20:07] Public and private worlds are mirror images of each other
[1:22:40] What are the bare-bones fundamentals to start learning?
[1:24:00] Embodying information through practicing, role-playing and actioning
[1:28:44] In what ways has asserting our human rights been of direct benefit to Tom?
[1:30:30] If you’ve got the tenacity to see it through, you’ll win the battle but might lose the initial war
[1:31:38] Solutions empowerment, know your rights group, and other resources for learning
[1:34:30] Tom’s final message and words of wisdom on sovereignty and knowing our rights
Tom Barnett has become quite the media sensation as of late. I first became familiar with Tom, as did a lot of people, after watching one of his videos from a few months ago that was titled “you cant catch a virus.”
What he was essentially explaining was the difference between germ theory and terrain theory, and why you cant catch a virus, which we’ll get into in this conversation.
Tom spent over a decade with chronic fatigue, and it was through his learning and understanding which he developed through six years of study of science which included medicine, six years of natural health and medicine, and three years solely looking into the nature of viruses, bacteria, protozoans and parasites, that he cultivated the knowledge to reclaim his health and now teaches others how to do the same.
---
* Subscribe to Tom’s channel on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyru...
* Connect with Tom on facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...
* Sign up to Tom’s mailing list:
https://tombarnett.tv/
* Full Resources & Links for this episode:
https://www.medicinepath.net/birdsong
---
* Connect with Caiyu on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/caiyu.kiora
* Connect with Caiyu on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/caiyu.kiora
* Support Birdsong on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/ckmedicinepath
* Please leave a review on iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast...
---
TIMESTAMPS:
[3:26] Tom’s progress on his second book about detox and knowing our rights
[4:40] The overarching feeling of being completely engulfed by and cared for by a higher power
[7:45] The western system cuts people away from the sacred
[9:30] Holistic health is balance on the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual
[13:00] The density of the physical body
[14:40] Looking to the wisdom of nature to understand viruses
[15:20] The transmissability and contagiousness of pathogens
[16:11] Why the hell are so many people sick today?
[18:00] The truth about viruses and the role of microbiology in detoxification
[21:20] What does it mean when we say a virus is not alive?
[24:10] All life has its own innate intelligence, including viruses
[26:50] Pasteur’s Germ Theory vs Bechamp’s Terrain theory
[29:59] The reason why so many people are getting sick at the same time and the reason why it’s not linked to a contagious virus
[32:00] What we’re seeing is a selective process and the collective outcome from toxic pollutants and radiation
[34:00] What’s the difference between man-made viruses vs viruses that are created from our own internal cellular processes?
[37:18] Our protective bodily mechanisms and the only way to get a virus into the body
[39:00] The virus is a smokescreen to cover up for all environmental toxins that actually make people sick to push the injection agenda
[40:42] What are we seeing the same set of symptoms throughout the collective?
[42:44] Hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc?
[44:46] Stephen Harrod Buhner and the nature of anti-viral herbs
[49:10] The caution of herbs and heavy metals
[50:50] The body is an electric system and is susceptible to metallic minerals
[53:08] Fat is what protects us from all forms of toxicity
[54:18] Fasting doesn’t get rid of deep-seeded environmental toxins
[55:05] Detoxification through oral chelation vs wholesome diets
[57:15] Tom’s thoughts on using supplements
[1:00:40] We need more calories to functional optimally in today’s world
[1:02:15] The natural state of our body wants raw foods
[1:03:00] Healing with urine therapy
[1:06:30] Tom’s “wee-monade”
[1:09:15] When detoxifying it’s important to include high levels of saturated fat in the diet
[1:10:27] Is Victoria Australia the testing ground for a police state and new type of governance?
[1:11:55] Learning our rights can be like learning a new language (a very important language!)
[1:13:00] Every law comes from the bible: the hierarchy of laws
[1:16:05] Tom’s journey of learning about the law
[1:17:15] The world of commerce: creditors, debtors and asking questions
[1:20:07] Public and private worlds are mirror images of each other
[1:22:40] What are the bare-bones fundamentals to start learning?
[1:24:00] Embodying information through practicing, role-playing and actioning
[1:28:44] In what ways has asserting our human rights been of direct benefit to Tom?
[1:30:30] If you’ve got the tenacity to see it through, you’ll win the battle but might lose the initial war
[1:31:38] Solutions empowerment, know your rights group, and other resources for learning
[1:34:30] Tom’s final message and words of wisdom on sovereignty and knowing our rights
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.