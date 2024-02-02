Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
No One SURVIVED! Russian Ballistic Missiles Rained Down On The BASE of Polish Mercenaries In KHERSON
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
330 views
Published 14 hours ago

Meanwhile, on the night of January 31, Russia launched another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. This time, the Kherson, Nikolayev, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were subjected to missile attacks. The air alert sounded throughout the night in cities such as Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, Volchansk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson. Today, as yesterday, Russia used dozens of Iskander ballistic missiles, Geranium kamikaze drones, as well as cruise missiles of various types ranging from the KH-101 to the KH-32.....................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
ukrainekhersonpolish mercenaries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket