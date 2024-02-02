No One SURVIVED! Russian Ballistic Missiles Rained Down On The BASE of Polish Mercenaries In KHERSON

Meanwhile, on the night of January 31, Russia launched another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. This time, the Kherson, Nikolayev, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were subjected to missile attacks. The air alert sounded throughout the night in cities such as Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, Volchansk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson. Today, as yesterday, Russia used dozens of Iskander ballistic missiles, Geranium kamikaze drones, as well as cruise missiles of various types ranging from the KH-101 to the KH-32.....................
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.