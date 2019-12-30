© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did NASA Really Send Men to the Moon? You Decide
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
846 views • December 30, 2019
President John F. Kennedy declared in on May 25, 1961, "We will put men on the moon before the decade is over." USA went from having no space program at all to being able to send men to the moon and bring them home safely in just a few years. This is truly astonishing. This video makes no conclusions but is food for thought.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.