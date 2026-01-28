This isn't America. It's "Do As You're Told."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The founders fought a long, bloody war to secede from the British - where government held total power, and the people were expected to comply, or die. The views they held EVEN before shots were fired - that’s what America is supposed to be. On this episode, it’s the story of the REAL American Revolution
Path to Liberty: January 28, 2026