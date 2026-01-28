BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

This isn't America. It's "Do As You're Told."
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
369 followers
57 views • 3 days ago

The founders fought a long, bloody war to secede from the British - where government held total power, and the people were expected to comply, or die. The views they held EVEN before shots were fired - that’s what America is supposed to be. On this episode, it’s the story of the REAL American Revolution

Path to Liberty: January 28, 2026

libertyconstitutiondeclaration of independencehistorylibertarianfoundersjohn adamsthomas jefferson10th amendmentamerican revolution
