P.3 INFLUENZA back again! HERXEIMER reaction, nicotine, and more; I’m fatigued, aching, slow MVI_2439-41

READ DISCLAIMER BELOW!
On Thursday 13th September, 2024, my throat became phlegmy, and I was coughing up some of it. My tiredness levels were above normal. Today I’ve developed a temperature, and my joints ache, with less energy again. And I had been sailing good for 3 or 4 weeks. I am throwing quite a few things at it, including aged urine, oregano oil, chlorine dioxide solution, Bodyguard, Ivermection as Bimectin, a 128Hz Otto tuning fork on my throat, black cumin seeds, raw garlic cloves (at least 8 daily), and more.
DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THIS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. Do not use Bodyguard in a nebuliser without doing research first, as I am EXPERIMENTING on myself. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. I have done considerable research, and I am confident that Ivermectin, even from horse paste, is effective against respiratory infections, and has a high safety profile. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. [THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL ACTIVE INGREDIENTS WHICH HAVE HIGH HUMAN SAFETY AND EFFICACY STATUS, BUT I HAVE NO PERSONAL EXPERIENCE WITH THEM.]