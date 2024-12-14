THE DRONE PSYOP EXPOSED! - Mysterious Drone Sightings! - UFOs? Iran? Project Bluebeam? Or...

GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the mysterious drone sightings throughout the United States as Trump calls for them to be shot down and many are claiming they're UFOs, the second coming of Christ, the Iranians or Russians plotting to attack the United States and of course Project Bluebeam which ironically can be used to fake any of the above.

The reality is, it's clearly a contrived psyop in order to shock the country into fear to bring in emergency orders. That is the end conclusion of ALL things the government manufactures.

Could it be aliens? Possibly. Interdimensional demons makes more sense but it seems blatantly obvious that this psyop has been normalized for years and forced down our throats so we don't look at the obvious agenda. Forcing us to our knees utilizing a holographic false flag, whether pretending it's aliens, God or a country attacking. All of these things lead to technocratic emergency orders. The blueprint for the Great Reset.

It's no surprise that all of this stuff is happening simultaneously and it's certainly no coincidence.

In this video, we break down many theories on what is happening, a potential whistleblower's warning and the risk of a false flag grid attack to force us into a new dark age.





World Alternative Media

2024