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2018 : Buhurt in Champagne & The Battle of Nations
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2 views • February 24, 2021
Benoit goes to #Reims in the Champagne region of #France to watch the #buhurt "Battle of Nations".
This unique full combat sport is played primarily in Europe by athletes in highly specialized uniforms and props to re-enact the battles of the Middle Ages.
Now it's time for a glass of #Champagne.
For the full rules see this link.
http://combatmedieval.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/2.1-Rules-for-buhurt-categories-VF.pdf
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Video made by Travel J'adore : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7lMpbhPO5NjGoivz7y_wpg
Twitter : https://twitter.com/traveljadore
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
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Many thanks to for your interest.
This unique full combat sport is played primarily in Europe by athletes in highly specialized uniforms and props to re-enact the battles of the Middle Ages.
Now it's time for a glass of #Champagne.
For the full rules see this link.
http://combatmedieval.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/2.1-Rules-for-buhurt-categories-VF.pdf
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Video made by Travel J'adore : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7lMpbhPO5NjGoivz7y_wpg
Twitter : https://twitter.com/traveljadore
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks to for your interest.
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