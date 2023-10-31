Scott
Ritter is a former Marine intelligence officer who served in the former Soviet
Union, implementing arms control agreements, and on the staff of General Norman
Schwartzkopf
Dutch subtitles audio english language
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.