WOMAN TRIES ANYTHING TO AVOID ARREST❗

Watch as a routine shoplifting call in North Fort Myers, Florida, quickly escalates into a tense police bodycam encounter. This true crime video captures the events as Jessica Denney's uncooperative behavior leads to a resisting arrest charge. It's another wild incident that could only happen in Florida.





This bodycam video is presented for educational and documentary purposes. Body camera footage and arrest records are public records, obtained pursuant to Florida's public records laws. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.





This video contains footage of a real police interaction caught on camera. Viewer discretion is advised.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQAZdHuHfNM