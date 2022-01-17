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Stew Peters Takes A Moment to Thank His Audience For Saving Scott Quiner's Life
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460 views • January 17, 2022
From smrgin
This is excellent news . . . one life has been ripped out from out of the clenches of pure evil . . . Praise God! . . . his wife and family must be so relieved . . . we the people can have a voice and when its heard they have to listen .
This is excellent news . . . one life has been ripped out from out of the clenches of pure evil . . . Praise God! . . . his wife and family must be so relieved . . . we the people can have a voice and when its heard they have to listen .
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