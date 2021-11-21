Dr Valentina Kiseleva - Viruses don't exist

ON SCIENCE #03 🗣 Dr Valentina Kiseleva 🎯 The virus and other myths 📆 03-11 ⏰ 11h (Paris Time)

📣 With a doctor of medicine degree (US equivalent) from St. Petersburg Pediatrics Medical University, Dr. Valentina Kiseleva is an independent expert on bioethics and biosecurity, and was notably the Personal Advisor for the Head of the Mission of Doctors Without Borders' in Russia. She has participated in many legislative processes regarding healthcare, and has extensive experience in the US, Russia and Europe in differential diagnostics, namely finding medical mistakes and recommending proper treatment. She is currently involved in this regarding Covid-19.

From the myth of the virus to that of the spike protein, from the real causes of the disease attributed to Sars-Cov-2 to a technological invention to influence our nervous system by very low intensity external electromagnetic fields, from the most recent results about mysterious objects observed in the injections ( nanobots?) to the plan to replace them with drugs, this program will throw new light on the most incredible lie of our history: a pandemic that never was.