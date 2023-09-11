SHOCKING Interview With A Google Janitor - ILLUMINATI CENSORSHIP in 2018 (PARODY BUT REAL INFO)

Premiered Dec 31, 2018 YouTube's biased and political censorship is highly suspicious. Disinformation channels such as Anonymous Official and Jason A have still not been demonetized and still keep posting disinformation on a daily basis.
Of course 5 years later it is much worse......
Mirrored - Xendrius
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.