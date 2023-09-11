Create New Account
SHOCKING Interview With A Google Janitor - ILLUMINATI CENSORSHIP in 2018 (PARODY BUT REAL INFO)
The Prisoner
Published a day ago

Premiered Dec 31, 2018 YouTube's biased and political censorship is highly suspicious. Disinformation channels such as Anonymous Official and Jason A have still not been demonetized and still keep posting disinformation on a daily basis.

Of course 5 years later it is much worse......

Mirrored - Xendrius




censorshipgoogleilluminatishadow-banning

