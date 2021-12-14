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Find a Safe Place! It’s Easy!
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52 views • December 14, 2021
You can find a safe place to chill for a bit and gather energy and strength that gets lost in the frazzle of today’s world.
Learn to create a space and then use it regularly. The more you use it the easier it is to the next time.
Brought to you by https://ActOnEnergetics.com
Learn to create a space and then use it regularly. The more you use it the easier it is to the next time.
Brought to you by https://ActOnEnergetics.com
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