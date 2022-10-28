Aug 31 2021 THE PARABLE OF THE WEDDIN

Matthew
22:1-14 THE
PARABLE OF THE WEDDING SUPPER
AUG 31
https://www.trunews.com/stream/the-parable-of-the-wedding-supper
A popular teaching in American Evangelical churches, in recent decades, is that Christian saints will be taken away first in a secret Rapture, and everybody left behind will suffer for seven years under the tyranny of the Antichrist.
Is that what Jesus said would happen?
His parables teach something totally different than Evangelical novels about the Second Coming of the Lord.
Join Rick Wiles as he delivers a special message on The Parable of the Wedding Supper.
Verses referenced in this message:
John 3:16
Matthew 9:13
Romans 10:13
Isaiah 61:10
Revelation 21:2
Isaiah 1:18
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.