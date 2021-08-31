Aug 31 2021 THE PARABLE OF THE WEDDIN

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Matthew
22:1-14 THE
PARABLE OF THE WEDDING SUPPER
AUG 31
https://www.trunews.com/stream/the-parable-of-the-wedding-supper
A popular teaching in American Evangelical churches, in recent decades, is that Christian saints will be taken away first in a secret Rapture, and everybody left behind will suffer for seven years under the tyranny of the Antichrist.
Is that what Jesus said would happen?
His parables teach something totally different than Evangelical novels about the Second Coming of the Lord.
Join Rick Wiles as he delivers a special message on The Parable of the Wedding Supper.
Verses referenced in this message:
John 3:16
Matthew 9:13
Romans 10:13
Isaiah 61:10
Revelation 21:2
Isaiah 1:18