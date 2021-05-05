© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nazi-Obsessed Zionist Frank Luntz Advises GOP to Embrace Trannies and Covid Jabs
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • May 05, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall exposes the influence of political operative Frank Luntz, the darling of Republicans. Together with the team, they look at the wheeling and dealing with the GOP to get the rank and file to accept vaccines, homosexuality, abortion, and transgenderism.
Edward also has the opportunity to interview Lauren Witke as she stands up against this wave of debauchery.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/05/21)
Edward also has the opportunity to interview Lauren Witke as she stands up against this wave of debauchery.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/05/21)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.