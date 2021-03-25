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Moving Livestock Into Grazing Pasture
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60 views • March 25, 2021
Livestock have to be rotated into pastures every morning and these pastures have to be cleared of predators before they can be left for the day with LGDs. These pastures are cleared every evening to ensure any livestock that has lambed are moved into the corrals for the evening. Coyotes will quickly kill anything they can get to at night.
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