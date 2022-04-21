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FlashPoint | FlashPoint Host Gene Bailey + Dr. Mikovits | WH Mandating the COVID-19 Vaccines?
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121 views • April 21, 2022
FlashPoint | FlashPoint Host Gene Bailey + Dr. Judy Mikovits | Is the White House Mandating the COVID-19 Vaccines?
Website: www.GoVictory.com
Website: www.GoVictory.com/FPLive
Why We Are Not Electing a Pastor, We Are Electing a President.
The Holier Than Thou Mentality
Why Every American Should Check Out the Flashpoint LIVE Event
FlashPointChannel Channel on Rumble.com
Learn More About Dr. Judy Mikovits:
Step 1 - Stop watching the mainstream media
Step 2 - Stop wearing a mask
Step 3 - Never get another vaccine
Step 4 - www.PlagueTheBook.com & www.TheRealDrJudy.com
https://www.banned.video/
Thrivetime Show
Website: www.GoVictory.com
Website: www.GoVictory.com/FPLive
Why We Are Not Electing a Pastor, We Are Electing a President.
The Holier Than Thou Mentality
Why Every American Should Check Out the Flashpoint LIVE Event
FlashPointChannel Channel on Rumble.com
Learn More About Dr. Judy Mikovits:
Step 1 - Stop watching the mainstream media
Step 2 - Stop wearing a mask
Step 3 - Never get another vaccine
Step 4 - www.PlagueTheBook.com & www.TheRealDrJudy.com
https://www.banned.video/
Thrivetime Show
Keywords
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