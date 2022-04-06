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Prof. John Gideon Hartnett - Finding Meaning in Times of Chaos
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23 views • April 06, 2022
Prof. John G. Hartnett gives a big picture overview of the events through history starting at the Creation, through the Great Flood, the Tower of Babel, and the time of Christ. The same satanic spirit is the cause of all the chaos in the world today. A proper understanding of the spiritual warfare behind it helps us know what the only hope for victory over the deep state cabal is. Jesus Christ is our only hope.
Prof. Hartnett is an Australian physicist and cosmologist. He received a B.Sc. (Hons) and Ph.D. (with distinction) in Physics from The University of Western Australia, W.A., Australia. He was an Australian Research Council (ARC) Discovery Outstanding Researcher Award (DORA) fellow at the University of Adelaide, where he was an Associate Professor. Now retired, he has published more than 200 papers in scientific journals, book chapters and conference proceedings.
https://BibleScienceForum.com
Prof. Hartnett is an Australian physicist and cosmologist. He received a B.Sc. (Hons) and Ph.D. (with distinction) in Physics from The University of Western Australia, W.A., Australia. He was an Australian Research Council (ARC) Discovery Outstanding Researcher Award (DORA) fellow at the University of Adelaide, where he was an Associate Professor. Now retired, he has published more than 200 papers in scientific journals, book chapters and conference proceedings.
https://BibleScienceForum.com
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