If I DIE NATURALLY I've BEEN a LIAR
The Final Witness
Published 20 hours ago

Numbers 16:29 If these men die the common death of all men, or if they be visited after the visitation of all men; then the LORD hath not sent me. THIS Scripture False Witness and False brother Rg Stair Twisted and Used for Himself as you Will HEAR His Own Word's in this Message VERY CLEARLY !!! Rg Stair DIED a LIAR, PERIOD. By Thy Word's Thou Shalt be CONDEMNED !!! ALL Liars Will Have THEIR Part in THE LAKE of FIRE !!



