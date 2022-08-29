EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW The Real Alex Jones with Maria Zeee

Maria Zeee





August 26, 2022





No one in independent media has been slandered, attacked and targeted as much as Alex Jones.





In this exclusive interview you'll see a side of Alex Jones that is rarely seen, which is the driving force behind his close-to-30-year commitment to exposing the New World Order. It is a side that cares deeply for humanity, and won't stop until the war is won. This is evident in his heartfelt delivery when discussing the destruction that will come upon is if we don't stop the globalists in their tracks.





You can watch his show daily on banned.video broadcasted live on weekdays from 11am - 3pm and Sundays from 4pm - 6pm CST:





https://banned.video/channel/the-alex-jones-show





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