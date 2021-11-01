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1/11/2021 -- Large M6.8 earthquake strikes China / Mongolia - Seismic unrest spreading - BE PREPARED
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2664 views • January 12, 2021
A large M6.8 earthquake has struck the China / Mongolia / Russia border region directly between two ancient volcanic fields.
The warning for this week was to watch for M6.9 activity to spread out from the deep earthquakes in the West Pacific following the arrows West, and Northwest. Warning for M6.9 range to strike this week issued here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3Dqc...
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
M 6.8 - 33 km SSW of Turt, Mongolia
2021-01-11 21:32:58 (UTC)
51.241°N 100.443°E
10.0 km depth
Volcanic field to the East:
Khubsugal Region volcanic field https://volcano.si.edu/volcano.cfm?vn...
Volcanic field to the West:
"UNnamed" https://volcano.si.edu/volcano.cfm?vn...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
The warning for this week was to watch for M6.9 activity to spread out from the deep earthquakes in the West Pacific following the arrows West, and Northwest. Warning for M6.9 range to strike this week issued here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3Dqc...
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
M 6.8 - 33 km SSW of Turt, Mongolia
2021-01-11 21:32:58 (UTC)
51.241°N 100.443°E
10.0 km depth
Volcanic field to the East:
Khubsugal Region volcanic field https://volcano.si.edu/volcano.cfm?vn...
Volcanic field to the West:
"UNnamed" https://volcano.si.edu/volcano.cfm?vn...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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