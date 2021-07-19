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Molecular Evolution, Genetic Modification, and the Synthesis of Artificial Proteins Discussed In-Depth with Steven Benner
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60 views • July 19, 2021
How does understanding molecular evolution hold the key to significant advances in technology and preserving life? By studying it, there may even be clues to how to survive on planets other than Earth. Press play to learn:
How synthesizing unnatural DNA building blocks is possible
If we can test Martian geology to determine its base properties
Why the "Vitamin C Gene" was integral to evolution
A distinguished fellow and part of the Foundation for Applied Molecular Evolution, Steven Benner, discusses his research in molecular evolution and testing the viability of sustaining life on other planets.
By understanding the basis of molecular DNA and its four natural bases, researchers can begin expanding that number to eight or even 12. This opens the possibility that various lifeforms may not have the same basis for evolution and developed using different mechanisms.
By adapting to the world as the established systems were destroyed through phenomena like climate change, primates' DNA shifted and allowed the beings to evolve. This may be a similar trend to how humans will evolve to face future challenges.
Visit https://primordialscoop.org to learn more.
How synthesizing unnatural DNA building blocks is possible
If we can test Martian geology to determine its base properties
Why the "Vitamin C Gene" was integral to evolution
A distinguished fellow and part of the Foundation for Applied Molecular Evolution, Steven Benner, discusses his research in molecular evolution and testing the viability of sustaining life on other planets.
By understanding the basis of molecular DNA and its four natural bases, researchers can begin expanding that number to eight or even 12. This opens the possibility that various lifeforms may not have the same basis for evolution and developed using different mechanisms.
By adapting to the world as the established systems were destroyed through phenomena like climate change, primates' DNA shifted and allowed the beings to evolve. This may be a similar trend to how humans will evolve to face future challenges.
Visit https://primordialscoop.org to learn more.
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