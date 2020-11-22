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Latest ‘Drain-The-Swamp’ News - Sunday, 22nd of November - Morning Coffee Edition
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47 views • November 22, 2020
Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
Today’s Links:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/11/sidney_powell_has_expanded_on_the_scope_of_the_dominion_scam.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eEYlbGlSOM&;feature=emb_logo
https://www.oann.com/scotus-issues-new-circuit-assignments/
http://82.221.129.208/.uz5.html
https://www.rt.com/usa/507378-twitter-potus-account-biden/
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3399.htm
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/federal-election-commission-chairman-trump-campaign-bringing-legitimate
https://nationalfile.com/data-trump-won-95-of-bellwether-counties-making-biden-win-statistically-improbable/
https://www.post-gazette.com/news/politics-state/2020/11/19/Divided-Pennsylvania-House-gives-approval-for-audit-of-2020-election/stories/202011190148
https://rumble.com/vbas2t-smoking-gun-dominion-transferring-vote-ratios-between-precincts-in-pa.-by-e.html
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/11/21/unusual-pattern-and-ratio-within-philadelphia-ballot-data-indicates-dominion-software-manipulation-of-vote/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/shocking-march-2020-chicago-election-board-approved-providing-remote-access-dominion-2020-election-many-election-boards-thing/
https://redstate.com/beccalower/2020/11/20/georgia-sos-announcement-certifying-election-n282794
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8973413/Tucker-Carlsons-viewers-criticize-slamming-Trumps-election-fraud-lawyer-Sidney-Powell.html
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/jeffrey-lord/2020/11/21/hey-remember-when-media-outlets-were-concerned-about-vote-fraud
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/just-obama-appointed-judge-dismisses-trump-campaign-lawsuit-seeking-block-pennsylvania-certifying-election-results/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/without-merit-judge-dismisses-trump-campaign-lawsuit-in-pennsylvania
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/every-lie-will-revealed-going-shocked-level-pdophilia-satanic-worship-lin-wood-not-hold-back-explosive-thrive-time-interview-video/
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/federal-election-commission-chairman-trump-campaign-bringing-legitimate
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
Today’s Links:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/11/sidney_powell_has_expanded_on_the_scope_of_the_dominion_scam.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eEYlbGlSOM&;feature=emb_logo
https://www.oann.com/scotus-issues-new-circuit-assignments/
http://82.221.129.208/.uz5.html
https://www.rt.com/usa/507378-twitter-potus-account-biden/
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3399.htm
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/federal-election-commission-chairman-trump-campaign-bringing-legitimate
https://nationalfile.com/data-trump-won-95-of-bellwether-counties-making-biden-win-statistically-improbable/
https://www.post-gazette.com/news/politics-state/2020/11/19/Divided-Pennsylvania-House-gives-approval-for-audit-of-2020-election/stories/202011190148
https://rumble.com/vbas2t-smoking-gun-dominion-transferring-vote-ratios-between-precincts-in-pa.-by-e.html
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/11/21/unusual-pattern-and-ratio-within-philadelphia-ballot-data-indicates-dominion-software-manipulation-of-vote/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/shocking-march-2020-chicago-election-board-approved-providing-remote-access-dominion-2020-election-many-election-boards-thing/
https://redstate.com/beccalower/2020/11/20/georgia-sos-announcement-certifying-election-n282794
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8973413/Tucker-Carlsons-viewers-criticize-slamming-Trumps-election-fraud-lawyer-Sidney-Powell.html
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/jeffrey-lord/2020/11/21/hey-remember-when-media-outlets-were-concerned-about-vote-fraud
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/just-obama-appointed-judge-dismisses-trump-campaign-lawsuit-seeking-block-pennsylvania-certifying-election-results/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/without-merit-judge-dismisses-trump-campaign-lawsuit-in-pennsylvania
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/every-lie-will-revealed-going-shocked-level-pdophilia-satanic-worship-lin-wood-not-hold-back-explosive-thrive-time-interview-video/
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/federal-election-commission-chairman-trump-campaign-bringing-legitimate
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