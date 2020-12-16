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America Organized - "The Devil's Time is Short" Wed Dec 16 2020
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66 views • December 16, 2020
With all that we are witnessing today - the events can be overwhelming! But it was prophesied long ago AND, it repeats itself time and time again.
God is the Creator, Maintainer,Sustainer and Governor of all things - but mankind needs to adjust their perception and focus on that reality in order to see what needs to be done to claim victory over evil.
God is the Creator, Maintainer,Sustainer and Governor of all things - but mankind needs to adjust their perception and focus on that reality in order to see what needs to be done to claim victory over evil.
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