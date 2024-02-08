Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sarah Westall & Dave Hodges 2024 Interview
channel image
BreakThruNews
2 Subscribers
97 views
Published Yesterday

One of the best interviews with Dave Hodges i've ever seen! So much covered here.


Topics:

No America = No 2024 Election

Civil War & Martial Law

China & Russia Invasion

Supreme Court

Davos & Disease X

Frequencies & Mind Control, Jose Delgado

Life & Death Insurance Payouts

Satan's Planet

Carbon Lifeforms Vs. Silicone

Science by Consensus

No Flesh = AI Victory

Hypnosis (Guided Imagery) Vs. Perceptual Defense

Segmented Destruction of Human Lifespans

Withdraw Compliance

Gaia & Paganism

Danger of Tracklists & Confinement Cities

Kari Lake & GOP Corruption

Forces of Evil Merging

The World is Waking Up

Everything on Table for our Transhumanist Replacements


"Tyranny needs complicity & compliance from the citizens & when you withdraw it, they collapse... we can collapse this communist conspiracy that's sinking our country by not complying." - Dave

Keywords
civil warmind controlaidave hodgestranshumanismsarah westalljose delgado

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket