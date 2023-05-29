🚨ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH🚨
Putin Delivers Speech On The Destruction Of Western Society And It Will Blow You Away!
-Marxism Destroying Traditional Values, Religion, History, Family, Etc.
-Hollywood, Cancel Culture, Reverse Racism, CRT
-Rejection Of Biological Fact, Trans Zealotry, School Systems Brainwashing Children To Mutilate Themselves
-Crimes Against Humanity
-Healthy Conservatism As The Answer To The Woke Ideology
Sounds Like Trump To Me.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.