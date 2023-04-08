Drone View - The "Road of Death" into Artemovsk (Bakhmut) brought to you courtesy of the Russian Armed Forces and the Brave Soldiers of PMC Wagner.

The "Road of death" into Artemovsk brought to you courtesy of the Russian Armed Forces 🔹 and the brave soldiers of PMC Wagner 🤚
PMCs "Wagner" demilitarised a column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the exit from Artemovsk(Bakhmut)
The "Road of Death" was replenished with new types of mangled NATO equipment. The Wagnerians continue to move forward.
Work brothers!
