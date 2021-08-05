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Just Say Grow
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37 views • August 05, 2021
Recent Supreme Court rulings have made it easier for patients to get doctor's recommendations and grow medical marijuana themselves.
"Just Say Grow" is an instructional video specifically for people who know nothing about growing or even using medical marijuana. Showing basic techniques necessary to grow the hardy but tricky cannabis plant outdoors and indoors, the 30-minute video takes the viewer on a fascinating journey into the mysterious world of clones, artificial sun and continuous harvests.
Originally released in June 2001, the video was updated in October 2003 and includes a new segent on security titled "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of bud."
"Just Say Grow" is an instructional video specifically for people who know nothing about growing or even using medical marijuana. Showing basic techniques necessary to grow the hardy but tricky cannabis plant outdoors and indoors, the 30-minute video takes the viewer on a fascinating journey into the mysterious world of clones, artificial sun and continuous harvests.
Originally released in June 2001, the video was updated in October 2003 and includes a new segent on security titled "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of bud."
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