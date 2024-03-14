Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Yuval Noah Harari | A.I. Could Transform Your Life
channel image
The Prisoner
9009 Subscribers
Shop now
64 views
Published a day ago

If you apply to a job, something you did 10-20 years ago, it suddenly pops up there and defines who you are today.

You told a racist joke, you yelled at somebody 15 years ago, and it pops up.

You’re not going to get this job.

Source @Real World NewsTo survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/

Keywords
aisatanistcontrol freakyuval noah harari

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket