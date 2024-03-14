Yuval Noah Harari | A.I. Could Transform Your Life

If you apply to a job, something you did 10-20 years ago, it suddenly pops up there and defines who you are today.



You told a racist joke, you yelled at somebody 15 years ago, and it pops up.



You’re not going to get this job.

