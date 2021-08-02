Why is the Capitol Police Setting Up An Office In Tampa, Florida?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Another thing. What in the hell is the Capitol Police doing setting up an office in Tampa, Florida? They couldn't even protect the Capitol in Washington D.C.. And I am a Florida Man so I am an expert on this. There is no capitol in Tampa, Florida. It's not even our state capitol. And so I'm increasingly concerned that our federal government ,and many elements within it, are using these exquisite national security authorities to turn against our own people. I will be opposed to the Capitol Police deciding to have mission creep right down the road in the Sunshine State
Posted originally by Red Voice Media. Telegram: https://t.me/redvoicemedia