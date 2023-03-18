IOU - Banks Will Freeze, Seize & Squeeze

The Banking Collapse and Bail-ins have already started. Years of warnings and speculations have now been fulfilled. We all knew it would happen. 2023 is the year it finally began. Cash-out, take physical possession, and transfer to real assets or money while you can. Time is short.
