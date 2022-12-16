The War Against Medical Tyranny Is Not Over

Follow along with show notes at https://discernreport.com

For the last three years, I've witnessed varying degrees of interest among patriots in fighting medical tyranny. It was disappointing in the beginning of the Covid lockdowns to see so many comply with them. Objections were noted but I'll never forget the embarrassment of participating in a local rally to fight the lockdowns. Thousands of people claimed they were coming. But on that day I saw more reporters than patriots actually show up; the organizers didn't even need their bullhorn.

As people got fed up we started seeing more pushback. By mid-2021 the protests and legal battles were ramping up. While it wasn't nearly as loud as I would have hoped, it was better than the previous year.

2022 saw a tipping point in the beginning, then a sudden drop. Once face mask mandates were pulled ahead of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many who were actively fighting started declaring victory and moving onto other concerns. Today, the general sentiment in the freedom movement is that medical tyranny is still an issue but not anywhere close to the top priority. This, to me, is a huge mistake.

As Lew Rockwell noted in a recent article, there will be a massive resurgence in draconian policies that will accompany another round of Pandemic Panic Theater. The ongoing push for a Pandemic Treaty that most conservatives seem to incorrectly think is dead is likely going to bear fruit for globalists as early as this month. Our healthcare and pharmaceutical infrastructures are strained far worse today than they were at the height of the Covid scare. Medical tyranny is about to rear its ugly head in a way that is far worse than what we saw the last three years. It's imperative that we keep fighting and prepare to escalate our battle plans going forward.

We need lawsuits. Lots and lots of lawsuits. We need organization, preparation, and increased awareness. These may sound like standard "words without actions" which bugs me to death, but until we see more of their moves manifesting we're stuck with speculation. As much as I'd love to give direction on actions we should take, I'm stuck with words and awareness alone until tyranny strikes. As someone who can't wait around while the world happens around me, I'm focusing on making sure as many people as possible are aware of the subtle moves we're seeing toward surging oppression. If we wait to tell everyone after it starts getting worse, we'll already be far behind. That's why today's episode of The JD Rucker Show is dedicated to making sure people know the fight isn't over. Not by a long shot.