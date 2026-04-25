The instumental for this song comes from a track on Peter Gabriel's 'AFROCELT-FURTHER IN TIME' titled 'SHADOW MAN'. Hermes wrote the song and produced it from on High using Peter Gabriel's band and then gave me the lyrics and helped me put it together as this video. The same record also has the instrumental track for 'ALADDIN' that is also by Hermes. When I listened to this song closely, I realized there was a section where female voiced are singing the words 'HERMES IS HIS NAME' over and over that verified for me that this was perfectly in purposeful sync with the rest of the lyrics.

And it is true that the first time I saw the shadow of Hermes in the fifth dimension, I was utterly startled because though I am able to telepathically communicate extra-dimensionally, I hadn't been able to actually see his shadow. Now I can better see and feel him come and go when he's visiting....like right now!

You can't imagine what a rush it is to be chosen to help bring Angel Music into the Earth garden.

Thank you Father