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House Oversight Committee Hearings on Twitter Files and Government-Social Media Suppression of Hunter Biden Laptop – With Witnesses Yoel Roth, Vijaya Gadde, and James Baker
Rep Andy Biggs Questions Fmr Twitter Head of Twitter Trust and Safety Yoel RothAbout Suppressing Hunter Laptop Story
Source:
https://rumble.com/v28s520-rep-biggs-questions-fmr-twitter-head-about-suppressing-hunter-laptop-story.html