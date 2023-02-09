House Oversight Committee Hearings on Twitter Files and Government-Social Media Suppression of Hunter Biden Laptop – With Witnesses Yoel Roth, Vijaya Gadde, and James Baker
Rep Andy Biggs Questions Fmr Twitter Head of Twitter Trust and Safety Yoel RothAbout Suppressing Hunter Laptop Story
Source:
https://rumble.com/v28s520-rep-biggs-questions-fmr-twitter-head-about-suppressing-hunter-laptop-story.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.