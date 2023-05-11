Tomato Basil Soup - Raw

Plant-based recipe by Chef Adam A. Graham
2 cups of chopped fresh tomatoes
2 cups of fresh basil leaves
1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed or 1/4 diced yellow onion
1 tablespoon miso paste or 1/2 tsp of salt
1 tablespoon olive oil or 1/2 avocado
1 cup of water
salt and pepper to taste
