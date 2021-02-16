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'Texas Goes Dark - 45% US Wheat Damaged - Grand Solar Minimum'
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200 views • February 16, 2021
I thought everyone was remarking how 'energy independent' Texas' Power Grid was? Looks like some folks got it all wrong. Now, with this 'Polar Vortex' in place and more cold on the way, not only is the south in a freeze, but so is this years next crop.
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