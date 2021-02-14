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NOW THEY ARE GOING TO MASS VACCINATE (GENETICALLY MODIFY) THE "SIX" MONTH OLD GOYIM. LINE CROSSED !
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491 views • February 14, 2021
Its Always With Those Sixes ! They Have Now Pretty Much Succeeded With Jabbing the Elderly to Erase the Past but Now They Want to Destroy the Future by Mass Vaccinating All the Goyim at .... Six Month Old, a Mass Genetic Modification Program to Change the Future of Humanity, These Satanic Devils Are Really Going for This, They Always Push It as Far as Possible and Test the Water to See the Push Back From the Gullible Masses, This Is Sickening.
Pulled From Here / Credit to -- https://www.bitchute.com/video/LklgszdmTsJV/?list=subscriptions
Pulled From Here / Credit to -- https://www.bitchute.com/video/LklgszdmTsJV/?list=subscriptions
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