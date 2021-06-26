© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1544 - Judy Ferguson - Report on the crime
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • June 26, 2021
Judy was inside the TV/VCR repair shop she operated with her husband, when Smith walked inside and asked a few questions, before opening fire. He fired 11 shots, with 6 of them striking Judy, who managed to call 911. Judy’s legs and pelvis were shattered, and she has permanent damage to her right arm.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.