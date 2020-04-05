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Only the Colour of your skin and other Anti-White Lies!
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63 views • April 05, 2020
This is in reply to one of my viewers who commented on this video of mine: Why Dylann Roof is RIGHT! - Whites UNDER-REACT to Racial threats! - You can view the video here: http://historyreviewed.com/?p=522
The viewer said in her comments: "... it is only the colour of your skin..." I need to reply to this common Liberal & Jewish lie. Start studying real science and history!
The viewer said in her comments: "... it is only the colour of your skin..." I need to reply to this common Liberal & Jewish lie. Start studying real science and history!
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